News: Help and Empowerment: The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa | CitizenWire

More than 12,000 South Africans have now trained on the Scientology Tools for Life courses and are using the technology in their lives, their careers, and to help others

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- The winds of change are blowing through South Africa, with thousands trained as Volunteer Ministers through the Scientology Tools for Life courses. They are applying these tools and reaching out with help in greater and greater numbers. On International Volunteer Day, we honor these volunteers as a living example of positive change through volunteerism.



At a recent ceremony at Kyalami Castle in Midrand, South Africa, 700 educators completed the Scientology Tools for Life courses. Sandile Hlayisi, chairperson of the South African Scientology Volunteer Ministers, who conducted these training sessions, spoke to the graduates about the new skills they have gained and that they now have the potential of fulfilling the mandate of the late Nelson Mandela. "Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom."



His views were echoed by graduates.



"They have equipped us with the tools to be councilors for our people," said Rev. Phampha William Ramodike, a deputy principal from Limpopo. "They have given us the tools to get our kids off drugs. They have given us the tools to solve conflicts, mend marriages and restore hope to our country. All of us in this auditorium are now capable of great deeds and we will achieve them by applying what we learned."



A community development leader from the City of Tshwane said, "I am so proud to be part of this program. It has really impacted me and my way of operating."



A senior executive from Family Tree Holdings, a black-owned and managed investment holdings company, spoke of the profound change this program had on her outlook. "It taught me to be selfless and do all I can to help society because it is the right thing to do."



But the value of any tool is in its use. And this is demonstrated by the successful application by graduates of the Volunteer Ministers program.



At Makgongoana s

