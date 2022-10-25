News: Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the Church of Scientology of Dublin | CitizenWire

SOUTH DUBLIN, Ireland /CitizenWire/ -- Old friends and new filled the auditorium of the Church of Scientology Dublin to capacity October 14 to celebrate five years of friendship, outreach and personal and community betterment. Five years ago, the Church of Scientology and Community Centre of Dublin opened its doors.



With its 1,053-seat auditorium, the largest cultural venue in South Dublin, the Scientology Community Centre has become an indispensable resource for local community groups, cultural heritage programs including Irish dance, and hundreds of artists of various backgrounds from South Dublin, throughout Ireland and abroad.



The Church has hosted more than 1,300 events over the past five years, despite the pandemic, welcoming some 200,000 guests. It has also organized fundraisers in support of various community groups and charities. And its volunteers are active in humanitarian initiatives to combat drug abuse, raise awareness about human rights and promote common-sense values that improve the quality of life.



The Church has become a hub for diverse communities, cultural celebrations, dance competitions and family fun days, including Winter Wonderland, St. Patrick's Day and the summertime "Dinosaur Days" - all provided free of charge.



The Church's 5th-anniversary celebration began with a buffet in the Church café, followed by live music performed by singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson, who broadcasts his weekly The Stephen Leeson Show from the Scientology Community Centre auditorium. The show is a collaboration between the Church and Leeson, created to provide a way for musicians and artists to perform when restrictions to contain the pandemic closed all other venues. And it has continued since because of its popularity.



The best way to experience the spirit and warmth of this unique Scientology Church is to stop in for a visit at Firhouse Rd., Tallaght, Dublin. But those living too far away to simply drop in can see what the Church means to Irish Scientologists and the community at large by watching Destination: Scientology--Dublin on the Scientology Network.



Destination: Scientology is an original series with each episode bringing the viewer inside a new Church of Scientology, showcasing its diversity and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.



Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology and Community Centre in South Dublin in October 2017. An Ideal Scientology Organization, it is configured to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community -- a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



https://www.scientology-dublin.ie/



https://www.scientology.tv/series/destination-scientology/dublin.html



https://www.scientology.org/our-help-is-yours/



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/90kCLBoVJsc



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

