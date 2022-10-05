News: Church of Scientology Weekly Food Giveaways Help People Cope with Food Insecurity | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- For the past 63 weeks, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles have been making life less challenging for East Hollywood families and individuals trying to cope with food insecurity.



As of July 2022, 24.3 percent of L.A. County households had experienced food insecurity in the past year. According to a USC survey, 40 percent of them have children in the household. Inflation has made it harder to purchase foods they were relying on before. And hardest hit has been low-income and Hispanic/Latinx households.



To help the community cope with these circumstances, each week Scientology Volunteer Ministers set up their bright yellow tents in the Church parking lot right off Sunset Boulevard near Vermont and provide a variety of foods to those driving or walking through.



Cars simply line up and pop their trunks and the volunteers place food items inside. And they have put food in an estimated 17,000 trunks since the program began.



According to the L.A. Regional Food Bank, the economic impact of the pandemic and inflation have significantly increased the food-insecure population. "Due to the soaring costs of both housing and transportation in Los Angeles County, many people who work - even families with two incomes - often can't make ends meet or put enough good food on the table."



The Church also organizes seasonal giveaways such as turkeys at Thanksgiving and Christmas foods, candy and gifts for local children.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is located at 4810 Sunset Blvd.



The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community - a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, which first aired in March 2018 when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320. The episode can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



