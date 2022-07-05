News: Scientology 4th of July Celebration Brings the Community Together with Family Fun | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- More than a thousand joined the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in East Hollywood for a 4th of July family festival filled with games and activities for the children.



It was a classic sun-filled Los Angeles day, perfect for celebrating the 4th of July on L. Ron Hubbard Way. The entire street was decorated in red, white and blue. And with so many games and activities to choose from, there was something to delight children of all ages throughout the afternoon.



Activities and games included bouncy houses, a water slide for the older kids and a splash pad for the toddlers. Youngsters competed in sack races, pie-eating contests and hula hoop competitions while others played basketball and Velcro archery.



The petting zoo, pony rides and treasure hunt were particularly popular. And for the artistically inclined, an arts and crafts booth was open all afternoon.



This was the latest of a series of events held by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, each of them free of charge and organized for maximum fun for the entire family. Last month the community joined the Church in a Memorial Day celebration, and more holiday-themed programs are planned throughout the year.



For more information on the next community celebration, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at (323) 953-3206 or visit their Facebook or Instagram.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



An episode of "Inside Scientology" featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/emtjD_s6SHA

Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

