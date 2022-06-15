News: Scientology Network Features ‘Big Sonia,’ the Inspiring Story of a Holocaust Survivor | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's "Documentary Showcase" presents the award-winning documentary "Big Sonia" Friday June 17, at 8:30 p.m. PT. Documentary Showcase is the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to share their work on important social, cultural and environmental issues.



"Big Sonia" tells the life story of Sonia Warshawski, who was 17 in 1942 when the Germans forced her and her family into slave labor in the ghetto. From there she was transported to and survived Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps. The great-grandmother and businesswoman, now living in Kansas City, Missouri, is a surprising source of inspiration for a new generation.



Codirected by Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday, "Big Sonia" follows Sonia as she's served an eviction notice for the iconic tailor shop she's owned and operated for over 30 years. Faced with an agonizing decision of whether to carry on anew or retire, her lifelong struggle with her memories comes to the fore as she admits to preferring to stay busy "to keep the dark parts away." But it's those same traumatic memories of her youth that make her a compelling and popular motivational speaker. Viewers will watch as Sonia delivers inspiring speeches in schools, churches and prisons, and experience the powerful impact her message of hope has on audiences of all ages and backgrounds.



Codirector Leah Warshawski, Sonia's granddaughter, produces and directs documentary features, television shows, commercials and branded entertainment. Her first feature, "Finding Hillywood" (2013), won six awards, including the Critics' Award (Sebastopol Doc Festival) and the Audience Award (Napa Film Festival), and screened at more than 65 festivals.



Codirector Todd Soliday is a director, director of photography and editor with more than 25 years of experience in production and post-production. He specializes in documentary storytelling and adventure films such as "Platinum" (2007). As post-production supervisor for "Finding Hillywood," Soliday was in charge of graphics and sound and edited a music video for the film. Recent documentary projects include "Out of Luck" (2015) and "The Breach" (2014).



