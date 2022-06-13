News: Scarlet Ravin’s White Fox Medicinals Invokes Traditional Herbal Healing with Traveling Storefront Medicine Wagon | CitizenWire

LOS OJOS, N.M. /CitizenWire/ -- Herbal health enthusiast Scarlet Ravin has enjoyed a supportive counterculture following since the 2007 launch of her White Fox Medicinals, a CBD infused topical line of health and beauty mixtures.



When she eventually left Colorado for California, her business expanded with bottling, branding, and wider distribution. Today however, White Fox Medicinals rests nestled in the northern mountains of New Mexico, with Ravin crafting and selling her soul healing remedies via the White Fox Medicine Wagon, a traveling storefront tribute to ancient and traditional practices.



While still available online, Ravin is going against the grain and seeking to nurture her local community with hands-on service that harkens earlier times and better days.



"While most business are moving into meta space, I feel compelled to create a business module that honors healing from a heart attuned space," explains White Fox Medicinals founder and creator, Scarlet Ravin. "The 1900's style gypsy medicine wagon is my antidote to being cancelled across social media. Medicine is love from the maker and connecting to the roots from which it came. Servicing my community, in person, with a traveling store, redeems what White Fox Medicine has always been about, which is plant based, spirit infused preventative care, that honors the earth and her animals."



From CBD infused body oils and soothing skin balms to crystal enhanced bath salts and scrubs to cosmically aligned herb teas, Ravin has expanded with novel therapeutics that reflect the locally grown sage made available from her New Mexico environment. The Los Ojos Sage Soap and Miracle Balm body potion are part of her newly launched 100% natural New Mexico desert restorative offerings.



"White Fox Medicine has been able to survive the pandemic because our clientele appreciates the value of herbal alchemy as a long-term recipe for multi-layered restoration," notes Ravin. "Now more than ever, with so much of our lives compromised and sacrificed in our post pandemic world, it is important to be able to access sustenance that still vibrates with the high



frequency essence of Mother Earth. I'm extremely excited to present the White Fox Medicine Wagon as a reminder of our early curative roots and power."



Scarlet Ravin has always enjoyed a special relationship with plants. Her deep love for plants and animals led her to leave behind chemical-based products and explore alternative cures. White Fox Medicine(tm) was born and through Scarlet's spiritual insight she found herself channeling formulas and potions that her customers came to love.



The cannabis community found her CBD imbued creations to be exceptional, with rave reviews from High Times, Weedmaps and Rolling Stone. As an international best-selling author, Scarlet enjoys public speaking while she allows higher wisdom to come through her. Her newest book "Psilocybin Transmissions" is a channeled book explaining the benefits of the sacred plant.



White Fox Medicinals are packaged in biophotonic glass packaging offering unique filtering to both protect and revitalize the contents while amazingly extending the shelf life. Animal totems grace each label as another layer that harkens the remembrance of ancient rituals. Everything is 100% organic and typically made on full moon evenings under the power of prayer before bottled.



As White Fox Medicine continues its mission to educate, heal and support wellness using ingredients straight from the earth, the Medicine Wagon is an important earmark of Scarlet Ravin's commitment to spread love across the planet, one road at a time.



To book the White Fox Medicine Wagon for an event, email scarlet@whitefoxmedicinals.com.



The full White Fox Medicinals line is also available at https://whitefoxnectars.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne Public Relations

makeda@jazzmynepr.com

Phone Number: 323-380-8819



DISCLOSURE/DISCLAIMER:



The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. If a condition persists, please contact your physician or health care provider. The information provided by the company is not a substitute for a face-to-face consultation with a health care provider, and should not be construed as individual medical advice.



Press release intended for media located in New Mexico.



Learn More: https://whitefoxnectars.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.