News: This Summer, Walk in L. Ron Hubbard’s Footsteps with ‘Inside Scientology: Saint Hill’ | CitizenWire

EAST GRINSTEAD, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- Summer is a magnificent time to visit Saint Hill, L. Ron Hubbard's home in the UK. Share the beauty and history of the quaint Sussex town of East Grinstead through an episode of "Inside Scientology" on the Scientology Network.



"Inside Scientology: Saint Hill" provides a glimpse into what it was like to be with Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard during one of the most significant periods of his research into the spirit, mind and life.



Walk in L. Ron Hubbard's footsteps where he codified the Bridge to Total Freedom, guiding the individual from their first awareness of Scientology through each higher state as they progress to spiritual freedom. Here too, Mr. Hubbard developed the administrative technology to ensure the standard delivery of his breakthrough discoveries in any Scientology Church or Mission, now and into the future. And experience the exceptional beauty and charm of the English countryside and Saint Hill Manor, Mr. Hubbard's home in the UK.



Then come along as the Scientology Network takes viewers inside the modern-day castle that serves as the spiritual headquarters for Scientologists throughout the UK and those from Churches across the globe who wish to ascend the Bridge at L. Ron Hubbard's home.



Saint Hill Castle was inspired by an 11th-century Norman fortress. It was conceived and designed by Mr. Hubbard to accommodate the tremendous growth of the religion in the 1960s, with Scientologists arriving in the UK in ever-increasing numbers to progress to higher states of awareness and ability.



"Inside Scientology: Saint Hill" also takes viewers inside the annual celebration of the anniversary of the International Association of Scientologists. Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige hosts the celebration, briefs Scientologists on milestone accomplishments, and presents the International Association of Scientologists Freedom Medal to humanitarians for their outstanding service to mankind.



The Scientology Network debuted in 2018. Since launching with a special episode featuring Mr. Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/saint-hill.html



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/d_Qr5xt5ACw



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

