News: AI Radiology and Emerging Medical Technology Venture Capital Investment Group Now Open to Outside Participation | CitizenWire

National Mergers and Acquisitions company, ProNova Partners, announces a consultation agreement to assist in the expansion of an Artificial Intelligence Radiology Imaging and emerging Medical Technology Venture Capital Investment Group

"This venture capital investment partnership was founded in 2018," announced Rick Carlson, CEO of ProNova Partners. "On behalf of their members, they find and invest in game changing, cutting edge, emerging companies specializing in Artificial Intelligence Radiology Imaging and other Medical Technologies."



"The group is owned and operated by three managing partners with broad ranging domain expertise," continued Carlson. "We are very pleased to work with such a qualified group. They are finding and investing at the early stages in firms at the razor's edge of Artificial Intelligence in medical technology." Carlson's company has assisted the expansion or sale of some 400 companies in a wide variety of market segments.



"The investment group has already seen high quality, sector specific deal flow, and boasts of a robust current portfolio of investments in leading edge technologies," concluded Carlson.



"The investment firm's distinguished Managing Partners' combined credentials span venture capital investment expertise. This includes domain expertise in radiology covering a broad range of aspects of radiology and MRI imaging, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and other emerging medical technologies. Their combined knowledge and experience establish them as ideally suited to spearhead the formation of a selected group of physician and non-physician investors plus providing groundbreaking leadership in early stage company investments in the AI/Imaging/Radiology sector."



For detailed information go to: https://pronovapartners.com/engagement/ai-radiology-and-emerging-technology-firm-for-sale/



