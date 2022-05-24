News: A Month of Community Celebrations at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- With its purpose to serve as a home for the entire community, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles makes holidays special for local families. And May has been no exception. A Memorial Day festival Monday May 30 at the Church will round out a month of special activities.



May began with a rousing Cinco de Mayo fiesta - a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. A mariachi band set the tone of the day that was filled with Mexican food, piñata contests, and plenty of treats for the children.



Next, the Church hosted a Mother's Day party, complete with craft stations where kids created flower crowns, bouquets and Mother's Day cards. The "mommy and me" photo booth was filled all afternoon. And many more activities engaged the kids so mothers could spend some quality time trying out products at artisanal booths and chilling out at the Mother's Day massage and pampering stations all along L. Ron Hubbard Way.



Now East Hollywood neighbors are invited to save the date for a family fun festival on Memorial Day. From 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Monday May 30, there will be all-American barbecue, kids games, bouncy houses, an inflatable maze, a water slide (and splash pool for the younger children), sack races, hula hoop contests and arts and crafts with red, white and blue themes. And at 2:30 p.m., the Church will host a veterans recognition ceremony.



All are invited to head for the fun at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community - a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. Watch it on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/8XnzFn688js



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

