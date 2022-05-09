News: Tenorshare Celebrates 100K subscribers on YouTube with Amazon Gift Card Giveaway | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading software company, has recently announced that it is celebrating its 100K subscribers on YouTube. Tenorshare will offer some prizes, including: $100 Amazon Gift Card, $30 Spotify gift card, and $25 Netflix or Hulu gift cards. From now until May 18, 2022, everyone must grab the opportunity!



"Tenorshare aims to provide the most trending and efficient solutions for YouTube users. TenorshareOfficial YouTube channel reached its 50k subscription milestones last June and gained its 100k subscribers on February 7 this year! All videos from TenorshareOfficial got more than 68 million views! We highly appreciate all followers and YouTube users! So we decide to offer some prizes as the fan feedback this month," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the celebration.



What are the prizes for Tenorshare Fan Feedback Activity:



Special Prize is a $100 amazon gift card. One person will be picked for this prize. The second prize is a $30 Spotify gift card for one person. The third prize is a $25 Netflix or Hulu gift card. Three person will be picked for this prize. It is a good idea to chill at home with music or TV these days!



How to Participate Tenorshare Fan Feedback Activity:



1 - Subscribe to the TenorshareOfficial YouTube channel.



2 - Hit the "I like this" button of this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_kaKCtCFj4).



3 - Make a Comment on your favorite product and briefly explain why.



4 - Keep your channel subscription public until we upload the reveal video on May 19.



Please remember if you don't fulfill these rules, you will not be selected.



We will randomly select the five winners by a tool, which is 100% fair. On May 19, we will upload one YouTube video to announce the winners of this giveaway. The winners will know how to get the prize in the video.



For more information, please watch the video below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_kaKCtCFj4



About Tenorshare:



Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. Tenorshare provides users with solutions for data management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos



