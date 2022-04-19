News: Church of Scientology Festival: Fun for Thousands This Easter in East Hollywood | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a family fun day April 17 to make the holiday memorable for local families. L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with music and laughter with some 5,000 guests from across Los Angeles joining parishioners and staff of the Church of Scientology for a joyful Easter celebration.



Among the most popular features were sack races and donut-eating contests. The bouncy house, egg decorating tables, face painting, arts and crafts booths and the petting zoo were filled all afternoon.



There was cotton candy, colorful shaved ices, and other complimentary treats along with some of the neighborhood's favorite food trucks.



Live music competed with the laughter and squeals of the children as they raced for the Easter eggs. And with new hunts scheduled throughout the afternoon, children of all ages came away with buckets and baskets filled.



To ensure lasting memories of the day, the Easter bunny and two giant butterflies on stilts provided plenty of photo ops.



Comments on the Church's Instagram included: "This is too cute!!" "The donut eating contest omg!" "Wow, wow, wow, jam-packed! I love it!!!" "This is amazing!!!!!" and "Best Easter Event!"



The fun took place all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way, which also hosted a spring fair and celebration of the 25th anniversary of the street's dedication last weekend.



At the Sunset Boulevard corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way is the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, featured in Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network, which was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in honor of L. Ron Hubbard's birthday in 2018.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



For information on upcoming events, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website, Facebook or Instagram.



