News: This Sunday, Join the Scientology Network for International Day of Happiness | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The United Nations created International Day of Happiness, March 20, because happiness is a fundamental human goal. But is there something that can help transform the desire for happiness into its accomplishment?



On International Day of Happiness, the Scientology Network invites anyone wishing to attain or increase their happiness or the happiness of others to take advantage of an all-day broadcasting marathon. The Network will feature "The Way to Happiness," the common-sense guide to better living by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. And it will spotlight the social betterment campaign the book inspires and its positive impact across the globe.



"The Way to Happiness" is built upon universally held beliefs and laws of morality, integrity and trust. It resonates with people of all faiths and none. And millions across 156 countries use the book to guide and improve their lives.



The network's International Happiness Day marathon includes "The Way to Happiness" book-on-film and episodes of the original series, Voices for Humanity, showcasing the movement in action. Episodes document how the booklet helped:



* Broker peace among warring gangs in South Central Los Angeles



* Reduce crime in inner-city Denver neighborhoods



* Transform a poverty-stricken village in Zambia into one on its way to sustainability



* Awaken hardened Colombian soldiers-once notorious for their extrajudicial killing of innocent civilians-to their responsibility for preserving the lives and welfare of their fellow citizens.



The full International Happiness Day schedule is available at www.Scientology.tv/schedule.



The Scientology Network debuted in 2018. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



Satisfying curiosity about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/common-sense-for-life.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/episodes/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/FN34zm5375Y



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.