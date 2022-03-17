News: The Strategic Capital Team Speaks at the American Association of Settlement Consultants Conference | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In early February, the newly formed, fast-growing American Association of Settlement Consultants (AASC) hosted their inaugural Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas. Two Strategic Capital team members - Ric Perez, Senior Vice President, and Max Worth, Director - not only attended the event but also delivered an educational presentation.



"To say our trip was a success would be an understatement," Worth said. "We arrived with a goal to provide meaningful and valuable information for structured settlement professionals to use when their clients ask them about selling structured settlement payments. The presentation included information on how Settlement Professionals are in the perfect position to help their clients who ask questions about selling their payments; examples of situations where factoring is appropriate; and what values and qualities are important to consider when working with a factoring company. After our presentation, we could not have been more humbled by the vocalized testimonials that rolled throughout the room."



As an example, Rebekah Reedy Miller, Settlement Consultant at Sage Settlement Consulting, said, "Ric is so well known through the trial lawyer community and has built this incredible trust amongst trial lawyers and settlement planners around the country. Most of the time that I have brought Ric in, he has talked my client out of factoring."



The Strategic Capital team was pleased to explore the topic of factoring structured settlement payments more deeply alongside the opportunity to reconnect with the professionals in the field with whom they've built relationships. Take Cash Kristynik, Co-founder of Kristynik Settlement Group, as an example. "I met Ric a number of years ago at the various [trial lawyer association] events and I figured he was like all the other factoring companies out there. It wasn't until a good friend in the industry recommended Ric that we decided to give Ric and Strategic Capital a shot. He was able to help our client from Houston to get the cash to fix her immediate cash needs and continue to receive partial monthly payments. No one had ever offered that in the past. Ric is the only guy we trust to assist our clients."



Worth and Perez also had the opportunity to reconnect with Louis Masry, Principal and Senior Settlement Consultant at Quest Settlements, who said, "We come to [Strategic Capital] as consultants. They help us as best they can. We've had a lot of situations where they've done only partial sales whereas [other companies] would have just wiped out the entire [settlement]. We've had really, really good experiences with their company over the years."



It's one thing to reconnect with industry professionals who the team has known for a long time. It's another to forge new connections, and the inaugural AASC event provided both. "To be welcomed, and warmly received by the AASC members was a ground-breaking step in acknowledging that the service Strategic Capital provides is a positive approach to purchasing structured settlement payments. Though our services are often required during challenging times of financial hardship, our strategic approach puts annuitants first," Worth explained.



He continued, saying, "Thank you, AASC, for the trust you have placed in us and for including us as part of your ongoing mission to bring the modern structured settlement process into the light for the benefit of more Americans."



More information: https://www.strategiccapital.com



Strategic Capital

Address: 575 Madison Ave Ste 1006 New York, NY 10022

Phone: (866) 256-0088



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.strategiccapital.com/structured-settlements/



https://www.strategiccapital.com/about-us/



Learn More: https://www.strategiccapital.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.