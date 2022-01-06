News: Church of Scientology Kicked off the New Year with a Winter Street Fair | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- This New Year's Day, L. Ron Hubbard Way was the place to be when the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles wrapped up the holiday season by hosting its first annual Winter Street Festival. Hundreds of East Hollywood families came to share the fun.



The Church welcomed 2022 with a marketplace of local vendors, carnival games, and a snow slide made of real snow.



Kids laughed and screamed as they coasted down the 20-foot snow slide - for many, it was the first time they'd ever seen real snow. Or they romped in the nearby snow-filled play area. Others played carnival games, took a twirl around the kid-sized ice-skating rink, patiently waited as stylists painted their faces, or watched as an artist crafted their favorite animal from balloons.



All the while, a trackless choo-choo train toured families up and down the street that was filled with food trucks, vendor booths from local stores and shops, and a community corner with tables for local nonprofits. The train wove its way down L. Ron Hubbard Way, careful not to disturb the street artist painting a mural saying "Happy New Year from East Hollywood" right down the center of the road.



This was the last of a series of holiday-themed events organized and hosted by the Church of Scientology. These included:



* A Christmas festival featuring the famous Mexican cartoon character "Cri-Cri, the singing cricket"



* La Posada procession organized by the local Oaxacan community



* Candy Cane Lane Toy Giveaway where they placed 7,000 Christmas gifts in the hands of local children



* Annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Winter Wonderland at their Hollywood Boulevard Public Information Center



* Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Family Fun Night, where civic and community leaders helped them launch their holiday toy drive and



* A Happy Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



For information on upcoming events, contact the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Community Relations Director at (323) 950-3200.



For more information on the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, visit their website, their Facebook or their Instagram.



