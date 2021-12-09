News: BUG-A-SALT Pursues Canadian Retailer Selling Knock-Off Product | CitizenWire

SANTA MONICA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Skell, Inc. (dba Bug-A-Salt) filed a lawsuit on Sept. 13, 2021, against Uncle Weiner's Wholesale, a chain of stores in Canada operated by Indigo Wholesale, Inc., according to Bug-A-Salt's attorney, Liat Cohen, Esq. The claim is for relief against the defendants who have, according to Cohen, interfered with Bug-A-Salt's intellectual property rights by offering for sale, selling, distributing, and advertising a counterfeit bug-killing device which infringes on Canadian trademarks owned by Bug-A-Salt.



Bug-A-Salt invented and manufactures an insect eradication device in the form of a shotgun which shoots salt to kill flies and other annoying insects. Uncle Weiner's has been selling an inexpensive knock-off of the Bug-A-Salt product, claiming it is the legitimate item. The case number is T-1397-21, and was filed in Alberta, Canada, Federal Court.



Indigo Wholesale, Inc., is an Alberta, Canada-based company. Cohen says that Discovery in the lawsuit has now shown that Uncle Weiner's has been selling these knock-off guns since 2016. The Defendants marketed and advertised the fakes as being authentic goods of Bug-A-Salt. Canadian Yelp reviews give Uncle Weiner's 11/2 stars out of a possible 5.



According to Bug-A-Salt's President, Erika Schimik, "These fake goods are cheating the public who have come to expect quality products from us. We are taking legal actions against Indigo Wholesale (dba Uncle Weiner's) to prevent any further abuses and to protect our rights."



Bug-A-Salt's products can be found at https://www.bugasalt.com/.



Liat Cohen Law Offices P. C. may be contacted via: https://liatlaw.com/.



