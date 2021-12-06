News: AutoAwards Loyalty Program Offers Incredible Returns for Dealerships After Recent Inventory Shortages | CitizenWire

ODESSA, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- As the auto industry continues experiencing ongoing microchip shortages, dealerships need new customer retention methods. As inventory begins to recover into the winter and the latest car models start arriving, AutoAwards offers loyalty solutions for auto dealerships through its auto loyalty programs to boost overall revenue and keep customers engaged and returning.



AutoAwards' auto dealership customers recently increased their inventory through offering buyback programs. Customers who have an existing relationship with a dealership through their loyalty rewards program are more likely to sell back their vehicle to the dealership. In addition, dealerships gain vehicles that they know are in good condition because they've provided service on them. AutoAwards' loyalty program allows auto dealerships to keep track of service appointments and establish a good working relationship with customers.



They also can use the data they've gained through the loyalty rewards program to target customers they know have certain vehicles they may wish to buyback. Through AutoAwards' loyalty rewards program, we have helped auto dealership customers with email blasts and drilling down their data to target the right customers to buy back their vehicles for resale.



Since its inception in 1991, AutoAwards has worked successfully with auto dealerships to produce success stories with customized and profitable loyalty programs. The program routinely rewards customers for continued business with partner dealerships and incentivizes buying.



"Our AutoRewards Loyalty Program consistently engages customers and gets them to return to our client's showroom floors time and time again," said Jon Greene, VP of Operations at AutoAwards. "As the state-of-the-art car models come through in the coming months, dealerships could benefit from using our loyalty program for greater long-term promotion and success."



Clients of AutoAwards have experienced numerous advantages following establishing the company's loyalty programs. With AutoAwards' loyalty program, dealerships can also target customers through email who have earned points through a rewards program for future vehicle purchases.



As inventory comes back in stock, returning customers who may be overdue for purchasing, but postponed during the peak shortages, can be targeted with AutoAwards' email marketing. Some of AutoAwards' customers have sent emails with online vehicle preview events as new models come on to the market or as they list pre-owned vehicles for sale.



AutoAwards helps customers successfully implement buyback and sale offer programs through email targeting and blasts. We target customers for a potential resell using data analysis through the in-house CRM system. Despite a movement toward online car shopping, the customer retention provided through loyalty programs incentivizes buyers to shop in person in the showroom.



"Auto dealerships with AutoAwards' loyalty rewards program have an advantage because they know their customers well and can pinpoint the right customer from the data we've collected through our CRM system and email targeting," said Greene.



Overall, typical active loyalty program members often spend 10% more than customers who are not active in a rewards program, according to a study by McKinsey & Company. In addition, McKinsey & Company also discovered that members who redeem their rewards spend 25% more than members who are not active in a program.



A loyalty program has its benefits for dealerships, and AutoAwards delivers brand loyalty and rewards to each of its clients. Their loyalty programs give dealerships the tools they need to get to know their customers well and ensure they can pinpoint potential future earnings. When customers can count on a specific dealership and hold confidence in its services, they are more inclined to stay loyal and listen to the salesperson who gave them an excellent previous auto-shopping experience.



For more information about the loyalty program offered by AutoAwards, https://autoawards.com. Contact AutoAwards online to discuss how to set up a partnership or call the company at 302-696-6000.



About AutoAwards:



Since our founding in 1991, AutoAwards has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive and marine loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry's most successful dealer groups and OEMs.



Since marketing for automotive dealerships has changed in the past 25 years, AutoAwards understands the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability. Customer loyalty is the most successful way to build revenue. Hundreds of automotive groups use and recommend loyalty programs for dealers as the way to drive brand loyalty. AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike.



For this reason, our automotive loyalty marketing expertise is engineered to meet the individual needs and goals of any business - regardless of its size. Contact us online to talk about dealer loyalty or call 302-696-6000. Visit: http://www.autoawards.com/.



