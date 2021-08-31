News: Scientology Network Shares Vital Information on International Overdose Awareness Day | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On International Overdose Awareness Day, a full day of drug-prevention programming on the Scientology Network provides solutions at the grassroots level. The Church of Scientology International invites parents, educators and civic and community leaders wishing to make a difference about the drug overdose crisis to see how leaders in the field of drug prevention are making an impact on this urgent issue.



Beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT on International Overdose Awareness Day, Scientology Network is airing shows on how leaders in the field of drug prevention are making a difference, using the Truth About Drugs materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.



"Voices for Humanity" episodes feature drug prevention heroes from across the globe:



* Michael DeLeon, founder of Steered Straight nonprofit, travels across the U.S. educating millions of people about the danger of drugs.



* Darren Tessitore has reached an estimated 3.1 million students with the truth about drugs through partnership with driver education groups.



* Meghan Fialkoff leads a corps of drug prevention volunteers educating inner-city schoolchildren in New York on the dangers of drugs.



* Former El Salvadoran Air Force Officer Hugo Angulo Rogel reaches youth in his country's schools with his popular anti-drug program.



* Maite Marques, a former drug addict, who lived on the streets in the Philippines before turning her life around, became an inspirational leading voice in the battle to educate the country's youth on the devastating effects of street drugs.



* The Jive Aces, U.K.'s No.1 Jive & Swing band, promote a drug-free lifestyle through their high-energy shows and music and their unrelenting commitment to community service and helping others.



* Vasu Yajnik started a movement to combat the culture of drug use in India.



* Dr. Beatriz Villarreal made it her life's mission to combat drug abuse in the Latino community of San Diego, California, by educating families on the dangers of drugs.



* Vlastimil Špalek has taken on the drug culture in his native Czech Republic, the largest producer of crystal meth in Europe.



* Ingrida Lingyte has created a drug prevention movement throughout Colombia to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.



* Barry Paul fights against the culture of drugs and violence that has destroyed many families in his native Kenya.



* Carmen Margro, a former drug addict, now brings hope to entire communities by leading a movement in South Africa to provide information on the devastating effects of drugs.



* Khai Aziz, a legendary punk rock musician in Malaysia uses his celebrity to take on the drug culture and educate at-risk youth throughout his country



Programming also includes Foundation for a Drug-Free World's youth-friendly public service announcements that dispel pro-drug myths about the most commonly abused drugs.



Also airing is the award-winning feature-length Truth About Drugs-Real People, Real Stories documentary.



According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs."



Learn how to use the Truth About Drugs program to save lives. Visit the Scientology Network on International Overdose Awareness Day.



The Scientology Network debuted March 12, 2018. Since launched with a welcome by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



