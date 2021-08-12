News: Extending the Broad Reach of Scientology-Sponsored Humanitarian Initiatives | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology has long sponsored programs for the betterment of their communities and the world at large. These focus on eradicating social ills: from drug abuse and addiction to rampant violation of human rights and the lack of a moral compass that breeds corruption and crime. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center is the engine behind the broad reach of these humanitarian campaigns, including the Church's international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A 185,000-square-foot facility, the Scientology Dissemination and Distribution Center houses manufacturing, distribution and administration and is entirely operated by Church staff.



The Center generates materials for the more than 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and affiliated groups worldwide, enabling these organizations to meet the growing demand for Scientology services and programs. Here, Church magazines are printed in 17 languages on a custom-built 121-ton web press that automatically switches print jobs from one language to another without stopping or even slowing down.



A string of industry awards attests to the quality of its products, including 11 print excellence Awards for 2020-2021 from the PIASC, the largest printing industry association in America.



The Center produces all educational materials for Church-sponsored humanitarian programs and provides these free of charge to schools, civic groups, governments, law enforcement and institutions in the private sector. The in-house cost to produce materials is about 10 percent of what the Church previously paid commercial printers. All of this is made possible by the generous donations of Scientologists from across the world.



In March 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center became essential to the Church's international response.



In a message two days after the pandemic was declared, on March 13, 2020, the birthday of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, Mr. David Miscavige ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, reminded Scientologists of a maxim coined by Mr. Hubbard: "An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure." And he set the tone of the Church's response to the pandemic: "Well, how about a ton of prevention so as not to require an ounce of cure?"



To protect Scientology Churches, staff, parishioners and their communities, the Church compiled the most authoritative and effective guidelines for dealing with such an outbreak and distilled them into a series of illustrated booklets written in simple, direct language anyone can understand.



The booklets and dozens of informational videos were published on the Scientology How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center, where they can be viewed or downloaded free of charge.



Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center fired up its presses, running them 24/7, and produced 17,500 booklets an hour in 21 languages.



The plan was for Volunteer Ministers from every Scientology Church and Mission to distribute these booklets in their communities. To ensure they could do so safely, the Dissemination and Distribution Center produced more than 35,000 pieces of Volunteer Minister protective gear and shipped these out with the booklets.



Then Volunteer Ministers carried out this educational campaign in their communities to help neighbors understand how to stay well. They handed out more than 7.5 million booklets to essential businesses for their customers and door-to-door in their neighborhoods.



The Center is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network. Inside the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center shows how the Church fused cutting-edge technology with its own organizational policy to bring purpose and dedication to manufacturing, creating a massive, modern, state-of-the-art phenomenon of printing, publishing and manufacturing technology.



This episode is available on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV 320. It can also be streamed at Scientology.tv and through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



