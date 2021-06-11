News: Utah Youth Soccer and Stack Sports Extend Partnership 5 Years to Grow Participation in Youth Soccer | CitizenWire

SANDY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing provider of sports technology, continues its momentum in Soccer with a 5 year partnership extension with long-term partner Utah Youth Soccer Association.



With U.S. Soccer Connect, an exclusive version of the Sports Connect platform developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, Stack Sports will continue to deliver best-in-class participation growth technology and service to Utah Youth Soccer Association. U.S. Soccer Connect will provide the operating system and integrated solutions for the state association, its member clubs and leagues, and the parents, players, coaches and teams participating in Utah Youth Soccer Association's soccer community.



"We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with Utah Youth Soccer Association. Our team has worked side-by-side with them for over fifteen years, as they've steadily grown their player count year after year through smart use of technology," said Tom Arnett, General Manager of U.S. Soccer Connect. "UYSA has been the gold standard for growing the game through partnership, and we are honored to continue with them on that path."



"UYSA is excited to extend our nearly twenty-year partnership with Stack Sports. Throughout our history with Stack, we have experienced firsthand the unmatched level of customer service, product offerings, and vision that Stack offers," said Bryan Attridge, Utah Youth Soccer CEO. "Our membership's positive experiences are dependent on a system that is reliable, seamless, and nimble, and Stack's dedication to the user experience is unmatched in the industry. We couldn't be happier to partner with Stack for another 5 years."



Members of the Utah Youth Soccer Association will be able to take advantage of U.S. Soccer Connect's athlete safety features, deep insights tools, digital marketing hub, comprehensive financial reporting, automated coach compliance, and direct integration with the U.S. Soccer Federation. This connected ecosystem will save staff and volunteers thousands of administrative hours annually and will continue to improve the connectedness of the game globally.



If your state soccer organization is looking to grow participation through technology and partnership, take the next step at https://www.sportsconnect.com/us-soccer-connect-state-directors/.



About Utah Youth Soccer



UYSA is a non-profit corporation established January 9, 1978 as a 501(c)(3) with a mission to be the leader in promoting, developing and governing youth soccer in Utah; providing quality educational and developmental opportunities for all members. UYSA is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and US Youth Soccer to be the governing body of soccer in Utah. We are also recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee as the governing body for youth soccer in our state. For more information about UYSA please visit https://www.utahyouthsoccer.net/.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Video: https://youtu.be/TsMUNbqkh5Q



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.