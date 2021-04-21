News: ‘Restore Our Earth’ is the Theme of Earth Day 2021 and the Passion and Way of Life of Scientologist Peter Vajda | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's "Meet a Scientologist" television series celebrates the work of agricultural engineer Peter Vajda, the Church of Scientology International announced today. For Vajda, this year's Earth Day theme, "Restore Our Earth," is a passion and way of life as it focuses attention on regenerating the world's ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.



"With the population growing and productive farmland decreasing, this is a race to save future generations," Vajda says in his "Meet a Scientologist" episode that can be viewed on the Scientology Network.



In speaking of the reason this theme was selected, Kathleen Rogers, president and CEO of Earthday.org states, "Our soils are in horrendous shape, worldwide, not just in the U.S. We're looking at global, catastrophic misuse of our soils."



Agriculture depends on friendly bacteria. Without these microscopic organisms, crops can't grow. Each year, we lose 75 billion tons of fertile soil, says Vajda, who points out that at this rate we will run out of fertile soil in another 60 years.



His company, Phylazonit, organically grows good bacteria to restore the soil so it can support life again.



Learn how the innovative work of this ardent environmentalist is reversing this crisis in his native Hungary and across the globe. Watch Vajda's episode of "Meet a Scientologist" on the Scientology Network.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed on Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



The Scientology Network was launched in March 2018 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. It has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



Learn more at:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/peter-vajda.html



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/scientology-media-productions.html



https://www.scientology.tv/apps/



MULTIMEDIA



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0421s2p-peter-vajda-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: Peter Vajda has dedicated his life to reverting a blight that threatens the future of mankind: the loss of viable farmland due to pesticides and chemicals that destroy the soil.

Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.