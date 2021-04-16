News: Capital Subaru of Greenville to Participate in 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event | CitizenWire

GREENVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Capital Subaru of Greenville announced its participation in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event and selected the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina as their hometown charity to be added to the list of organizations that customers can select to receive a Subaru Share the Love donation.



The Subaru Share the Love Event ran from November 19, 2020 to January 4, 2021 and allowed Subaru retailers the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA).



For a fifth year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from SOA to its Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners. At the culmination of the 2020-year, SOA and its retailers exceeded the projected grand total of $200 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event.



The thirteenth-annual Subaru Share the Love Event included the following four national charities:



* The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)



* Make-A-Wish®



* Meals on Wheels America



* National Park Foundation.



In addition to the national charities that are participating, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina was included as the hometown charity for new Subaru owners to receive donations at the end of the event. Capital Subaru of Greenville will present a check for $22,400 to the Humane Society on March 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.



"At Subaru of America, we relish the opportunity to share the love with not only our national partners, but also a host of hometown charities near and dear to our owner's hearts," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "We're more than a car company, and as we are into our thirteenth consecutive Subaru Share the Love Event, we are proud to support these incredible causes and make a positive impact on our communities during the holiday season and beyond."



