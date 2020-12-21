News: (*RETRACTED*) … Expands COVID-19 Testing Program to Include Physician’s Offices, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Employers and Drive Throughs with Patent-pending Oral Rinse Collection ‘Quiksal’ | CitizenWire

DAYTON, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- [RETRACTED} SV Diagnostics Labs today announced a *retraction* of a release the company formerly issued on Oct. 6, 2020 regarding their expanded COVID-19 Testing Program using Oral Rinse Collection "Quiksal," as well as a company name change.



The press release issued on October 6, 2020 has been RETRACTED and should not be used. The company, SV Diagnostics Labs (formerly LucidDx Labs), is discontinuing use of the brand name "LucidDx Labs" and a forthcoming updated news announcement will follow.



