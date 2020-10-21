NEWS: Steve Moran Shares Leadership Guidance in His New Book, ‘Lead Don’t Manage’

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Living Foresight announced today that the Founder and Publisher Steve Moran, an industry pundit, shares his leadership philosophies in his newly published book, "Lead Don't Manage" (ISBN: 978-1734686401). His company is a content creation platform assisting providers to operate excellent senior housing communities.



While examples in the book are drawn from the senior living industry, its takeaways are applicable to any industry. Moran says the book's readers will discover effective ways to grow life-affirming cultures, maintain great feedback, establish accountability, and build trusting professional relationships with their team members.



"I think," Moran says, "there's one trait you have to have. You've got to have a heart for the people you're leading, [then] you can be a great leader."



Moran has been leading his own team since founding Senior Living Foresight in Sacramento, California, in 2011. He and his creative writers and producers have published thousands of articles, videos, podcasts, and other resources to help senior living operators maintain excellence in serving their residents, families, employees, and local marketplaces.



He explains in the book that "most organizations have a bunch of rules. Now I get that there are some legal employment requirements. But, every rule says, 'I don't trust you to make your own decisions.' At Senior Living Foresight we don't actually have any rules. We have a common understanding that we protect and support each other, and that our goal is to make the world a better place."



Moran is a passionate advocate for improving business leadership and is committed to promoting excellence among senior living leaders. He discusses the book further in a podcast interview that can be heard at https://www.seniorlivingforesight.net/podcasts/.



In both the book and the podcast, he shares invaluable insights and practical wisdom enabling leaders to attract and retain dedicated employees.



The book, "Lead, Don't Manage," is available through Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1734686405



ABOUT SENIOR LIVING FORESIGHT



Senior Living Foresight, founded in 2011 by Steve Moran, is the industry's premier thought-leadership platform assisting providers to maintain operational excellence so they can best serve older Americans, their employee teams, and local market areas. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Moran and Foresight's creative team produce blog articles, podcasts, videos, and other resources to help leading industry companies increase revenues, reduce turnover, and create positive cultures. Learn more: https://www.seniorlivingforesight.net/.



