NEWS: SimpleNexus Selects Mortgage Technology Expert Tracy Farber as Director of Solution Engineering

LEHI, Utah, Oct 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has recruited Tracy Farber as its director of solution engineering. In this role, the first of its kind at SimpleNexus, Farber will create and lead a team dedicated to ensuring the company's marketing, product, sales, implementation, training and support teams work collaboratively and in constant service of mortgage lenders.



Farber brings to SimpleNexus significant mortgage technology and product management expertise gained from previous industry roles, notably with cloud-based mortgage technology provider Ellie Mae(r), loan automation solutions provider DelMar DataTrac (acquired by Ellie Mae in 2011) and fintech startup BlockGen Corp. During her 12-year tenure at Ellie Mae, Farber managed implementation of the Encompass(r) suite of loan origination products for the firm's largest customers. She began her industry career with independent mortgage bank DHI Mortgage, giving Farber a first-hand perspective into the technology needs of mortgage lenders.



"We knew we needed someone very special for this role, which sits at the intersection of all our internal teams and external stakeholders. Tracy's fluency in mortgage operations and deep understanding of market trends will help SimpleNexus maintain our laser focus on developing and refining solutions like SimpleNexus eClosing that are genuinely valued by lenders, Realtors and settlement agents," said SimpleNexus SVP of Sales John Aslanian.



"SimpleNexus has earned a reputation as one of the most visionary companies in mortgage technology - and more importantly, as a trustworthy partner that consistently executes on its vision," said Farber. "I am proud to join SimpleNexus and advance the company's legacy of keeping users and their needs at the forefront of its solutions."



Farber is a frequent speaker at industry events and holds a degree in business administration and management from Bowling Green State University.



To view open positions at SimpleNexus, visit https://simplenexus.com/sn/careers/. Contact hr@simplenexus.com to submit a resume.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #peoplemovers #mortgageindustry



News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.