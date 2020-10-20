NEWS: Tekwell Services Invests in New Industrial Electric Motor Service Equipment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tekwell Services stays on the cutting edge of providing best-in-class service for industrial electric motors and pumps. To this end we have invested in new testing equipment to better serve our customers.



Dry Ice Cleaning



Some motors are just too large to bring into the Tekwell Services shop for proper cleaning. For these situations, Tekwell is now offering dry ice blasting cleaning services.



Dry ice is excellent for cleaning motors because of its versatility. We use dry ice pellets, about the size of a grain of rice, and load them into a hopper which is connected to a high velocity air compressor that "blasts" the dry ice into every gap and crevasse in the motor. The ice simply evaporates away leaving behind no residue. This cleaning method is gentle and can be used in a number of different ways



Pump Testing System



Tekwell has developed a unique way to load test industrial pumps for diagnostic purposes or to load test them after a repair has been completed.



We have done this by engineering a 6' by 6' by 8' closed-loop water tank to measure the pump's flow efficiency as well as test it for leaks before sending the pump to be re-installed at the worksite. The ability to test pumps without having to install them back into a production environment to see if they truly have been repaired is game changing because it saves considerable time and rework.



This tank uses a ball valve to regulate flow pressure over a load curve which is carefully measured within the tank to verify that the pump is working, moving water at the proper rate.



This is a unique testing method that is only available at Tekwell Services in the East Tennessee area.



Roller Bearing Loading - Test Device



Tekwell Services, partnered with SKF, has developed a one-of-a-kind apparatus to help test roller bearings properly. Most roller bearings require a load during testing to avoid damaging the bearing when running the motor, but because there are no simple, reliable, and safe devices to accurately measure and display the bearing load, most shops ignore the loading of roller bearings during testing under the misguided belief that the test run doesn't really damage the bearing. SKF has proven that testing roller bearings without proper loading damages them especially in high speed applications.



Because of this, Tekwell Services designed and manufactured a load roller bearing testing device (with Patent Pending) to be mounted to a standard T plate to apply a load vertically or horizontally. The load is then applied by a single threaded rod attached to a load cell with a digital readout. The load cell and display can also be calibrated annually to meet the strict quality control requirements of the SKF Certified Rebuilder program.



"This device is a game changer," says Mark McKinney, Vice President at Tekwell Services. "We worked with SKF to bring a test for roller bearings that is safe, easy to use, accurate, and easy to remove and store."



"This new equipment is just one of the ways we continue meeting, and exceeding, our customers' expectations," says Jamey Steffner, CEO at Tekwell Services. "We believe that investing in new diagnostic and repair equipment for electric motors, as well as our knowledgeable staff, is the key to our growth and continued success."



About Tekwell Services, LLC



Tekwell Services, LLC is a SKF certified motor rebuilder that offers full service and repair for industrial motors, drives and pumps. From fractional horsepower to medium voltage, Tekwell has the skills and equipment needed to repair, test, and install machinery while ensuring peak efficiency and reliability.



With state-of-the-art shops located in Cartersville, GA, Knoxville, TN, and Chattanooga, TN, Tekwell Services specializes in industrial motor repair, electric motor refurbishment, motor and gearbox alignment, and many more of your electric motor repair needs. Tekwell is also a large distributor of motors, drives and controls. Website: http://www.tekwellservices.com/

News Source: Tekwell Services

Related link: https://www.tekwellservices.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.