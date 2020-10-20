NEWS: Showcase USA introduces U.S.-China Trade Solution: Program to help companies start selling in China using cross border e-commerce

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cross border e-commerce is re-writing the rules for international business and particularly for how small and medium sized brands reach the ever growing, but elusive China market. Traditional stocking distributors and importers have been replaced by e-commerce marketplaces that allow Chinese consumers to purchase foreign brands directly from the source via supply points in the United States or through bonded warehouses in China. ABC Showcase USA a leading provider of cross border e-commerce services, international trade and logistics, announced a major expansion of services to assist U.S. brand suppliers to access a comprehensive solution to help sell directly to consumers in China through cross border e-commerce.



Cross border e-commerce is dramatically transforming the way foreign brands penetrate the Chinese market. This year more than $250 billion dollars in commerce is expected through cross border e-commerce in China and more than 600 million active online consumers are expected by 2023. Perhaps even more exciting, U.S. companies can start selling their products in China without needing to first commit to costly regulatory approvals, re-labeling or modifications.



The rise of cross border e-commerce has brought with it an unprecedented opportunity for American companies to tap sales directly from Chinese consumers. Even with the specter of protracted trade friction between the United States and China, cross border e-commerce offers U.S. brand holders a sensible work around to sell their products in China avoiding high tariffs. New-to-export companies can begin selling their brands direct to consumers in China including in highly regulated product categories such as health supplements, beauty products, pet food, and packaged foods with no need to directly ship their inventory overseas and thus bypassing a traditional stocking distributor. The Chinese government has recently lowered duties on most consumer goods sold through cross border sales to 9.2 %. Coupled with the expanded Chinese individual personal exemption, consumers can now import up to 5000 RMB($720.00) duty free.



The team at Showcase USA has simplified the cross border e-commerce process to offer companies a customizable solution to help quickly launch their products rapidly in China. Since the start of 2018, Showcase USA has managed the successful launch of U.S. apparel, beauty, packaged foods, supplements, and innovative consumer goods on Kaola.com, Tmall.com, WeChat and other leading cross border marketplaces.



According to Mark Matsumoto, company co-founder, "The Showcase USA program allows U.S. companies a low-risk method to start selling direct to Chinese consumers in as little as 30 days. Our turn-key solution provides full support to launch new brands through cross border e-commerce in China including active social media marketing and participation in live streaming events."



Leveraging the backbone of ABC Depot Logistics who established the 3PL and procurement arm for Kaola.com in America(now part of Alibaba) , the ABC Showcase USA model provides brand holders a simple method to manage all aspects of the cross border process selling on leading platforms including, Kaola, Pinduoduo, Tmall, WeChat and others.



The ABC Showcase Program provides brand holders the following bundled support:



* Platform authorization and launch within 30 Days



* Product registrations with China Customs



* Translated product listings



* Management of inventory and logistics from Los Angeles or New Jersey Warehouse



* Payment collection from Chinese consumers



* Social media campaigns with influencers (KOLs) and participation in live streaming selling events.



* 24/7 customer service support in China



Please inquire about special low-cost pilot program options to launch your brand in China within 30 days!



Don't miss your chance to leverage the biggest online shopping market in the world. U.S. companies who take advantage of the program offered by ABC Showcase can actively participate in Single's Day and/or other important online sales incentive days in Winter 2020.



ABC Depot Logistics/Showcase USA



Founded in 2005 as a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, combing air freight, ocean freight, warehousing, road rail, express packages and e-commerce services. Having established a strong reputation in the global logistics industry, ABC Depot was enlisted by Netease/Kaola in 2015 to establish a 3PL operation and procurement office in North America. ABC Depot has played a key role helping Kaola.com become the leading cross border e-commerce platform in China. The launch of ABC Showcase USA in 2018 offered brand holders the first affordable and comprehensive cross border e-commerce sales and support solution.



