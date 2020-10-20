NEWS: Nation’s Largest Hero Savings Program Homes for Heroes Establishes Local Website and Expands Service

STOCKTON, Calif., Oct 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the tragic events of 9/11, Homes for Heroes was started in Minneapolis, Minn. at the beginning of 2002. In 2009 it grew to become a national organization that has since helped over 40,268 heroes and given back over $68.4 million.



Homes for Heroes' mission is to provide extraordinary savings to heroes who provide extraordinary services to our nation and its communities every day. Heroes include: Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Military (active, reserves and veterans), Healthcare Professionals/EMS and Teachers.



Now our local area heroes can access their benefits directly at http://www.stocktonheroes.com/



In addition to the traditional line-up of heroes, local realtor affiliate Brian Nicolson, himself a US Navy Veteran, is expanding the benefits to include any essential workers who have served, in any way, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Interested parties simply need to register at www.StocktonHeroes.com



Homes for Heroes is comprised of affiliate real estate and mortgage specialists across the country along with local and national businesses committed to providing Hero Rewards(R) savings, which are easy ways for heroes to save significant money on a home. When working with Homes for Heroes real estate and mortgage specialists specifically, heroes are able to receive significant savings when they buy, sell or refinance a home. Hero Rewards is our way to say "Thank You."



"We're committed to giving back, serving and saying thank you to our local community heroes because they do so much to protect and contribute so much to our great community. They tirelessly serve and sacrifice for us so we feel it's the right thing to do, and we're excited to be able to give back and say thank you," says Brian Nicolson, local Homes for Heroes real estate specialist in downtown Stockton.



About Homes for Heroes, Inc.



Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists; committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Military (active, reserves & veterans), Healthcare Professionals/EMS, Teachers and more for all they do.



Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc., has helped over 40,268 heroes save over $68.4 million on their real estate transactions, sold over $4 billion in real estate to heroes, actively partnered with 2,600 like-minded real estate and mortgage professionals who've joined in the mission, and donated over $817,838 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation.



More information about the Homes for Heroes program can be found on the website: StocktonHeroes.com or by calling Brian Nicolson locally at (209) 689-0965



