NEWS: Papa Partners with FlexCare to Expand Services to Families

MIAMI, Fla., Apr 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Papa, a nationwide provider for older adults and families announced today its partnership with FlexCare, LLC to provide employer groups Papa's nationwide services. This partnership allows FlexCare's employer groups to benefit from Papa Pals' companionship, transportation, technology assistance, and light household chores. Papa and FlexCare will start their partnership immediately and continue to alleviate the loneliness epidemic among family members and provide respite to employees.



"Papa is excited to welcome FlexCare to the partnership family as we continue to uplift employees' family members with face-to-face or virtual companionship visits," said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker.



Currently 1 in 6 Americans working full-time or part-time report assisting with the care of an elderly or disabled family member, relative, or friend (*see note 1). In an AARP study, 69% of working caregivers caring for a family member or friend reported they had to rearrange their work schedule, decrease their hours, or take an unpaid leave in order to meet their caregiving responsibilities. In fact, most caregivers experience at least one change in their employment due to caregiving such as cutting back work hours, taking a leave of absence, receiving a warning about performance/attendance, among others (*see note 2).



With Papa and FlexCare working together, the partnership can help improve unmet needs for care and improve access to care for older adults and families. This will also reduce stress and increase well-being for family caregivers who work full-time positions.



FlexCare is excited to partner with Papa in providing caregiver/companionship services to the employer market. We view this as a tremendous opportunity to provide a valuable benefit to employers and their employees, said Principal Lee Shoemake.



According to a recent study from Harvard Business School, businesses are oblivious to the number of employees who are caring for family at home.



It may seem, on the surface, that this is something businesses can just ignore, but in reality, as unemployment is dropping, the number of family caregivers is rising. That's only going to grow more as the cost of health care rises and our population ages. Almost 44 million people are acting as unpaid caregivers in the United States alone.



More than 80% of the employees surveyed said their caregiving duties impacted their work, yet less than 25% of employers felt that caregiving impacted the work of the very same employees.



FlexCare is committed to fulfilling this important employee benefit which will not only assist with reducing absenteeism but also provide a value benefit to each employee and their family members.



About Papa



Papa is a Miami startup that has evolved to Family-OnDemand and provides assistance and companionship to older adults and families throughout Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018. For more information, visit https://www.joinpapa.com/.



About FlexCare



FlexCare, LLC is a leading telehealth provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services to private and public employers, associations, brokers, school systems and more. By using telehealth services instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare, LLC TeleHealth cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling (instead of waiting).



In addition to telemedicine and the Papa Caregiver/Companionship program, FlexCare TeleHealth also provides Dermatology, Behavioral Health and Telespine benefits.



Using their proprietary online administrative system, FlexCare seamlessly provides multiple employee benefits either bundled or unbundled which makes for ease of administration for employers.



Website: http://www.flexcare.com/



Dashboard: https://www.myflexcare.com/



